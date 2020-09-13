Manitoba government warning possible COVID-19 exposures at 2 Winnipeg schools

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposures after the first week of school for students across the province.

The province says there was a possible exposure at Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute at 720 Alverstone St. in Winnipeg in the morning on Sept. 9 and in the afternoon on Sept. 10.

The province says the student went to school while asymptomatic, adding the public health investigation indicates the infection was not acquired at school. In addition, officials say the student kept a physical distance and was wearing a mask.

Health officials say additional cleaning of high-touch areas is being undertaken out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone who was at the school does not need to self-isolate, according to health officials, but should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. The site is not being elevated on the Pandemic Response System, the province says, adding this is due to the low risk and lack of close contacts.

Story continues below advertisement

1:00 First COVID-19 case in a Manitoba school: what we know First COVID-19 case in a Manitoba school: what we know

A second school, John Pritchard School at 1490 Henderson Highway in Winnipeg, is also the site of possible exposures.

Health officials say a student who was asymptomatic attended school on Sept. 8, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 in both the morning and the afternoon on each day.

The province says the student maintained physical distancing and a mask was worn, so officials say the risk is deemed to be low.

The public health investigation indicates that the infection was not acquired at school but the school is cleaning high-touch areas out of an abundance of caution.

Story continues below advertisement

Received this email today. pic.twitter.com/KChYxS8SXZ — Terri Khalek (@TerriKhalek) September 13, 2020

Officials add there are no close contacts connected to the case and public health officials have not advised anyone to self-isolate.

Anyone who was at the school doesn’t need to self-isolate but should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, according to the province.

The site is also not being elevated on the pandemic response system, given the low risk and lack of close contacts according to the province.

On Saturday, the province advised of a possible exposure at Ecole New Era School at 527 Louise Ave. in Brandon on Sept. 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials say the individual attended school for a limited time while asymptomatic.

The province says the public health investigation indicates that transmission was not acquired at school adding additional cleaning of high-touch areas is being undertaken out of an abundance of caution.