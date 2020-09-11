Advocates ask for empathy as Winnipeg’s first COVID-19 case in a school is identified

As information about the first COVID-19 case in a Winnipeg area school becomes public, concern increases surrounding the effects that negative comments and reactions can have on students who contract the virus.



Ryan Huges, principal of Churchill High school, said a number of students were spoken to about the case in a Grade 7 class, noting they were very understanding about the recent development.

“I’m sure there’s a mixture of concerns and questions,” Huges said Thursday morning. “But our staff do have a script that they’re going to be going over with them this morning, just to help allay any fears or concerns that students have and assure them it’s safe to be in school.”



Along with the physical safety of students, advocates say it’s also important to minimize the stigma attached with having COVID-19 in schools.

Travis Price, co-founder of Pink Shirt Day, says his organization works toward raising awareness surrounding bullying in schools, as well as supports programs that foster children’s self-esteem. Price says if a student is getting picked on because of having contracted COVID-19, that is something that will cause bigger problems.

“It just doesn’t create a very safe environment,” he said.

“The environment becomes so toxic that people are scared to go to school, people are not willing to put themselves out there to make new friends or to build on the relationships.” Tweet This

Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, also stressed the importance of not stigmatizing people who test positive for COVID-19.





“I would encourage people to accept that, and recognize that there is that importance for this individual,”

Roussin said it’s important the community accept these results, so the next individual who has mild symptoms won’t think twice about getting tested. Anyone could be affected by this, he stressed.

“So treat others the way you want to be treated, that this is a scary issue that is kind of looming over all of us.” Tweet This

Price hopes students, staff and families will embrace kindness, and to continue to eliminate all types of bullying in schools.