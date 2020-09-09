Manitoba reports first coronavirus case in a school on 2nd day back to class

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg high school has reported the province’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the classroom on just the second day back to school.

In a media bulletin late Wednesday, public health officials said the confirmed case was a student at Churchill High School and used Winnipeg Transit Tuesday.

They say the student, who is in Grade 7 and Room 20 at the school, is one of 16 new cases reported by the province earlier in the day Wednesday.

Investigations into the case show the student did not get the virus at school, the province said.

Health officials say the student attended the school “for a limited time while asymptomatic” and cleaning protocols have commenced at the school out of an abundance of caution.

Online provincial data shows the student was at the school from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and took Winnipeg Transit route 16 to the school at 510 Hay St. from the stop at Graham Avenue and Vaughan Street around 7:51 a.m.

Health officials say the risk is low because physical distancing was maintained at school and a mask was worn on the bus and in school the entire time.

The province said there are no close contacts linked to the case, and no one has been advised to self-isolate.

Schools across the province reopened for in-class learning Tuesday.

