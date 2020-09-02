Update on Manitoba’s back-to-school plans amid coronavirus coming Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Just days away from the start of the school year, Manitoba’s education minister is expected to give an update on Wednesday on the province’s plans to have students return to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen has scheduled a press conference for 12:15 p.m., and Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Students across the province will head back to school Sept. 8, and teachers returned to the classroom Wednesday to get ready.

Goertzen announced the province’s plan to have all students return for in-school learning and unveiled the government’s practice guidelines and protocols around the return to school in late July, but each division was given until mid-August to post their individual plans for reopening.

While the province originally refused to mandate masks in schools — instead, saying it preferred to “strongly recommend” them — the rules have since been amended as the province has seen a marked increase in cases over the last few weeks.

The Manitoba government said Tuesday it is expanding its previously announced rules for masks on school buses.

The government now says all students, drivers and any other passengers on school buses will be required to wear masks.

Originally, the province was planning to require mask use on school buses for only Grades 4 and up.

There was no word from the government on what exactly Goertzen will announce at Wednesday’s media briefing.

On Tuesday, provincial health officials announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 had been identified in Manitoba, bringing the province’s total number of known cases reported since March to 1,232 — of which 459 are active.

Since March, 14 Manitobans have died as a result of COVID-19.

