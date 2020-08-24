Manitoba’s education minister to outline back-to-school steps, mandatory masks

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s education minister will outline the province’s next back-to-school steps Monday morning.

Kelvin Goertzen will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Premier Brian Pallister made a surprise announcement last week, mandating masks for all students in grades 4 to 12 in schools starting in September.

The province had previously refused to mandate masks, instead saying it preferred to “strongly recommend” them.

Pallister said the change came after listening to “thousands” of parents on the issue.

A few weeks ago, Manitoba’s education minister and chief medical officer of health unveiled the government’s practice guidelines and protocols around the return to school, slated for Sept. 8, but each division was given until last week to post their individual plans for reopening.

Pallister said the province would pay for the cost of schools’ masks.

Over the weekend, Manitoba saw two record-breaking days for coronavirus cases, including 42 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday.