Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Manitoba’s education minister to outline back-to-school steps, mandatory masks

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 8:33 am
Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen speaks during a COVID-19 live-streamed press conference at the legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen speaks during a COVID-19 live-streamed press conference at the legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. HE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s education minister will outline the province’s next back-to-school steps Monday morning.

Kelvin Goertzen will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Premier Brian Pallister made a surprise announcement last week, mandating masks for all students in grades 4 to 12 in schools starting in September.

Read more: School divisions in Winnipeg release plans for return to classes amid coronavirus pandemic

The province had previously refused to mandate masks, instead saying it preferred to “strongly recommend” them.

Pallister said the change came after listening to “thousands” of parents on the issue.

A few weeks ago, Manitoba’s education minister and chief medical officer of health unveiled the government’s practice guidelines and protocols around the return to school, slated for Sept. 8, but each division was given until last week to post their individual plans for reopening.

Pallister said the province would pay for the cost of schools’ masks.

Read more: 72 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, 45 are in Prairie Mountain

Over the weekend, Manitoba saw two record-breaking days for coronavirus cases, including 42 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobaeducation coronaviruseducation minister kelvin goertzemanitoba daily covid updatemanitoba school mandatory masksmanitoba school planschool plan masks in manitoba
