Manitoba identifies 18 new coronavirus cases Tuesday

A total of 18 new positive COVID-19 tests have been identified by Manitoba health officials Tuesday, half of which are in the Winnipeg area.

Public health officials said of the other cases, seven are in the Prairie Mountain health region, and two are in the Southern Health region.

Two of the Prairie Mountain cases have been linked to residents at the Brandon Regional Health Centre’s Assiniboine Centre, bringing the overall number of cases associated with that facility to three patients and two health-care workers.

The new cases bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 1,232 — 459 of which are active.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Manitoba remains at 14.

Manitoba completed an additional 569 tests Monday, bringing the province’s total to 138,060.

Health officials also advised the public of a pair of potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Brandon. Warlock Tattoo on Park Avenue and the East Side Mario’s restaurant on 18th Street are both locations where potential public exposure may have occurred.

