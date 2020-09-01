Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba identifies 18 new coronavirus cases Tuesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 2:30 pm
Manitoba continues to test for COVID-19.
Manitoba continues to test for COVID-19. The Canadian Press

A total of 18 new positive COVID-19 tests have been identified by Manitoba health officials Tuesday, half of which are in the Winnipeg area.

Public health officials said of the other cases, seven are in the Prairie Mountain health region, and two are in the Southern Health region.

Two of the Prairie Mountain cases have been linked to residents at the Brandon Regional Health Centre’s Assiniboine Centre, bringing the overall number of cases associated with that facility to three patients and two health-care workers.

Read more: 35 New COVID-19 cases, 3 linked to Brandon hospital

The new cases bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 1,232 — 459 of which are active.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Manitoba remains at 14.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba completed an additional 569 tests Monday, bringing the province’s total to 138,060.

Trending Stories

Health officials also advised the public of a pair of potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Brandon. Warlock Tattoo on Park Avenue and the East Side Mario’s restaurant on 18th Street are both locations where potential public exposure may have occurred.

Coronavirus: 28 new cases of coronavirus reported in Manitoba, outbreak declared at 3rd Brandon care home
Coronavirus: 28 new cases of coronavirus reported in Manitoba, outbreak declared at 3rd Brandon care home
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobaManitoba HealthNew CasesWinnipeg healthManitoba new cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers