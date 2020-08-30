35 New COVID-19 cases, 3 linked to Brandon hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials say there are 35 new cases of COVID-19 identified as of Sunday Morning.

This brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 1,186.

1 new case in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority

12 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

5 new cases in Southern Health-Santé Sud

17 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province says preliminary investigations show that eight of the cases announced Sunday are close contacts of previously announced cases and additional case investigations are continuing.



Health officials say case investigations indicate three cases previously identified in the Prairie Mountain Health region are linked to a unit on the second floor of the Assiniboine Building of the Brandon Regional Health Centre in Brandon.

The province adds that this information has been shared with families and staff and close contacts are being identified and the case investigations are continuing.



Health officials say while the risk is assessed to be low, the site has initiated outbreak protocols out of an abundance of caution.

This means the second floor of the Assiniboine Building is putting additional measures in place to further reduce the risk to residents and staff and is restricting visitation.

The second floor of the Assiniboine Building is moving to critical (red) on the pandemic response system.

Preliminary testing numbers show an additional 1,542 laboratory tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 134,920.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.2 per cent and there are 462 known active cases and 710 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 14.

Due to data system upgrades this weekend, the province says hospitalization and intensive care unit data will not be available until Monday.

