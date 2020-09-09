16 new coronavirus cases in Manitoba, most of them in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials say 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified Wedesday, including 14 in Winnipeg.

The new numbers bring the total number of cases to 1,365 in Manitoba, with 404 active cases and 945 people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The province’s test positivity rate is 1.3 per cent.

Seven people are in hospital in Prairie Mountain — none in ICU — while the other five hospitalizations are in Southern Health, where three of those patients are in intensive care. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) September 9, 2020

Officials said “several of today’s Winnipeg cases are close contacts of known cases and are not linked to any current outbreaks. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.”

A total of 653 people were tested Tuesday in the province, with the total number of tests now at 149,188.

Those who went to the Tim Hortons location at 3296 Portage Avenue between Sept. 2 and Sept. 5 should check out this chart and be aware of a possible exposure.

The Keystone Centre Specimen Collection Site in Brandon will close permanently after Saturday. Those who want to be tested should visit the Brandon Town Centre site.