Health

16 new coronavirus cases in Manitoba, most of them in Winnipeg

By Elisha Dacey Global News
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP. The Associated Press

Public health officials say 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified Wedesday, including 14 in Winnipeg.

The new numbers bring the total number of cases to 1,365 in Manitoba, with 404 active cases and 945 people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The province’s test positivity rate is 1.3 per cent.

Officials said “several of today’s Winnipeg cases are close contacts of known cases and are not linked to any current outbreaks. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.”

A total of 653 people were tested Tuesday in the province, with the total number of tests now at 149,188.

Those who went to the Tim Hortons location at 3296 Portage Avenue between Sept. 2 and Sept. 5 should check out this chart and be aware of a possible exposure.

The Keystone Centre Specimen Collection Site in Brandon will close permanently after Saturday. Those who want to be tested should visit the Brandon Town Centre site.

