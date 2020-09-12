17 New COVID-19 cases Saturday, including Brandon school student

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials said Saturday there have been 17 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the province.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive cases in Manitoba to 1,410.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 1.4 per cent.

Saturday is also the six-month mark since Manitoba saw its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show 1,424 tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 153,231.

Of Saturday’s new cases:

• five cases are in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• two cases are in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• two cases are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, and

• eight cases are in the Winnipeg health region.

Right now there are 238 known active cases while 1,156 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 13 people in hospital and four patients in intensive care. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 16.

Of the 17 new cases, the province says eight are close contacts of a known case.

Public health officials are advising of a possible exposure at Ecole New Era School at 527 Louise Ave., in Brandon on Friday, Sept. 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Health officials say the individual attended school for a limited time while asymptomatic.

The province says the public health investigation indicates that transmission was not acquired at school adding additional cleaning of high-touch areas is being undertaken out of an abundance of caution.

The school division says the student was in a five and six mixed age class and the school is undergoing a deep clean over the weekend.

The province says the risk is deemed low as physical distancing was maintained while at school and a mask was worn. There are no close contacts connected to the case and public health officials have not advised anyone to self-isolate.

Health officials say others who were at the site do not need to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 adding the site is not being elevated on the Pandemic Response System, given the low risk and lack of close contacts.

The province says previously announced positive cases include a health-care worker and an out-patient at the Carberry Health Centre.

The province says several staff have been identified as close contacts, and are required to self-isolate and self-monitor for symptoms and due to these staffing issues, the site was closed to acute and emergency care late in the day on Friday, Sept. 11.

It is expected the closures will continue until Wednesday, Sept. 23. Plans are for the site to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Health officials say there have been no exposures linked to the personal care home in the community. The site is now listed on the Pandemic Response System as Critical (Red).

Public health officials are advising of potential exposures to COVID-19 on several different dates and locations.

Officials say exposure risk is low, but those who were at the following locations on the dates and times indicated are asked to monitor for symptoms and seek testing if symptoms develop:

• Winnipeg Transit routes 11 and 14 on Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2. from approximately 8 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and from 7:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. on each day

• Sept. 5 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. and Sept. 6 between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. at the Ibex Restaurant at 626 Sargent Ave. in Winnipeg

• Sept. 6 at the Smitty’s Restaurant at 1017 St. James Street in Winnipeg, between 10 and 11 a.m.

