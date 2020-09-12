Nova Scotia now only has 1 active coronavirus case

Send this page to someone via email

There is now only one active case of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia.

The province confirmed on Saturday that it had detected no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and that one additional person has recovered from the virus.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s testing centres completed 951 tests on Thursday. In total, the province has conducted 83,841 tests since the coronavirus pandemic began.

To date, there have been 1,086 cases in Nova Scotia. The province reports 1,020 people have recovered and 65 people have died.

No one is currently in hospital as a result of the virus.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are asked to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

