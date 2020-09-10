Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia’s active coronavirus cases drops to 2

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 11:18 am
Some Nova Scotians worried not all long-term homes will implement changes
The province is allowing homes to welcome designated caregivers for residents. But as Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, it’s not clear if all homes will implement the changes.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Nova Scotia continued to drop on Thursday as the province reported no new cases of the virus.

There are now only two active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Read more: Provincial health team concerned about Nova Scotia’s ‘pack mentality’

Nova Scotia says the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s testing centres completed 1,008 tests on Wednesday.

In total, the province has conducted 82,682 tests since the coronavirus pandemic began.

To date, there have been 1,086 cases in the province, 1,019 recoveries and 65 deaths.

Public health officials investigating possible COVID-19 reinfection
No one is currently in hospital as a result of the virus.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are asked to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

