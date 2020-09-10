Nova Scotia’s active coronavirus cases drops to 2

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active coronavirus cases in Nova Scotia continued to drop on Thursday as the province reported no new cases of the virus.

There are now only two active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Nova Scotia says the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s testing centres completed 1,008 tests on Wednesday.

In total, the province has conducted 82,682 tests since the coronavirus pandemic began.

To date, there have been 1,086 cases in the province, 1,019 recoveries and 65 deaths.

No one is currently in hospital as a result of the virus.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are asked to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed:

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

