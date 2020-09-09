Provincial health team concerned about Nova Scotia’s ‘pack mentality’

Send this page to someone via email

In a provincial coronavirus update on Wednesday, Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief officer of health, said young Nova Scotians may be getting too comfortable in large gatherings.

“I was made aware of a very long outside line-up at a Halifax bar on the weekend, and very clearly by the pictures people were not practicing social distancing,” said Strang.

Some lineup to get into the Lower Deck this evening. Is social distancing still a thing? Asking for a friend 🤷‍♂️ #Halifax pic.twitter.com/R58CgU9Ybt — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) September 6, 2020

“I’m worried that some are becoming complacent and as a result are taking unnecessary risks,” said McNeil in the update.

The premier said he has seen young people travelling in packs and has received complaints about “pack mentality” in public places and public transit, without wearing masks.

“I am worried arrogance is seeping in,” McNeil said.

“Just because we in the Atlantic bubble have a better record than the rest of the country, doesn’t mean that we are safe from COVID… we need to live with COVID, but we also need to remember, this virus is vicous.” Tweet This

The premier reminded the public that 65 Nova Scotians have died from the virus.

“We cannot take this virus for granted,” he said.

Nova Scotia public health has not yet advised students on “hook-up culture” but Strang says people can make those decisions themselves.

“I’m more concerned about (large gatherings) than what two people choose to do,” he said.

Strang says he knows people want to socialize, but they need to do it safely.

The province had three active cases as of Wednesday. It has ramped up its testing to accommodate 3,200 students that have arrived from outside the Atlantic bubble.

Strang says most have completed self-isolation, but warns students of continuing health regulations: wear masks, practice physical distancing and avoid big parties.