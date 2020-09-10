Possible coronavirus exposure at 2 Saskatoon stores

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says a person who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus may have been infectious when they were at two stores in Saskatoon.

The SHA said the person was first at Old Navy at Preston Crossing on Aug. 30 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The person was then at Hudson’s Bay in Midtown Plaza on Sept. 7 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Health officials said anyone who was at these stores on those dates and times should immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have COVID-19 symptoms and arrange for testing at HealthLine 811.

Anyone who was at those locations but is not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days, health officials added.

The SHA said people may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

The SHA said an alert is issued if health officials are uncertain that they have identified all known close contacts during their contact investigation.

