Indian Head Elementary starting school online after staff member’s positive coronavirus test

An elementary school in small-town Saskatchewan is making a last-minute change of plans after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Indian Head Elementary School in Indian Head, Sask. is preparing to move the entire student body’s lessons online from Sept. 10-16, said Prairie Valley School Division in a news release over the weekend.

While in-class learning was supposed to begin on Sept. 8, staff will be using Sept. 8 and 9 to get ready to teach digitally, said the school division, which expects students to be able to return to the building as of Sept. 17.

The school division, which was informed of the staff member’s diagnosis by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), said in its news release that a number of staff members are considered close contacts and are required to self-isolate for 14 days. The move to online is a result of that reduction to the school’s available in-person staffing complement.

Indian Head Elementary School is impacted exclusively.

