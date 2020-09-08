Possible coronavirus exposure at businesses in Watrous, Waskesiu Lake, Wakaw

Three different businesses in three different small towns hundreds of kilometres apart in northern and central Saskatchewan are named in a possible coronavirus exposure alert from the Saskatchewan Health Authority

An individual who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, visited the following locations while likely infectious, the health authority said in the alert Tuesday:

Co-op Watrous Food Store: Aug. 28 between 3 and 3:30 p.m.

Waskesiu Tempo at 848 Waskesiu Dr.: Sept. 5 between 1 and 1:15 p.m.

Lake Country Co-op C-Store and Cardlock at Wakaw on Highway 41: Sept. 5 between 3 and 3:30 p.m.

Public health officials advise anyone who was at these locations during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have COVID-19 symptoms and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

