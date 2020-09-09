Police investigate possible armed robbery at Montreal bank

Police are investigating after an alleged armed robbery at a financial institution in Montreal’s Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie borough on Wednesday.
Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said the incident happened just after noon at a bank on St-Hubert Street, near Bélanger Street.
Witnesses told police the suspect entered the bank carrying what appeared to be a firearm.
The suspect then proceeded to steal an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene, according to police.
“No one was hurt,” Comtois said.
Investigators with the major crimes unit were dispatched to the scene.
No arrests have been made.
