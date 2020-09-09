Menu

Crime

Police investigate possible armed robbery at Montreal bank

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 4:14 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Montreal police are investigating a daylight robbery at a bank on St-Hubert Street. Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020.
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Montreal police are investigating a daylight robbery at a bank on St-Hubert Street. Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Police are investigating after an alleged armed robbery at a financial institution in Montreal’s Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie borough on Wednesday.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said the incident happened just after noon at a bank on St-Hubert Street, near Bélanger Street.

Read more: Montreal police investigate after fight at Honoré-Beaugrand metro station turns violent

Witnesses told police the suspect entered the bank carrying what appeared to be a firearm.

The suspect then proceeded to steal an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Read more: Montreal police arrest 3 additional suspects after fatal stabbing in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

“No one was hurt,” Comtois said.

Investigators with the major crimes unit were dispatched to the scene.

No arrests have been made.

