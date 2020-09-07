Montreal police investigate after fight at Honoré-Beaugrand metro station turns violent

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are searching for a suspect after an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the city’s metro system Monday afternoon.

Const. Manuel Couture said police were called around 3 p.m. to the scene at Honoré- Beaugrand metro station in the Mercier– Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. The victim was found near a turnstile by a transit employee.

Investigators believe an argument in a metro car escalated into violence between the suspect and the victim, who was stabbed at least once in the upper body.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say his life may be in danger.

Couture said the suspect fled the metro station and no arrests have been made. No other information was provided about the suspect.

Service was also interrupted for over an hour on that stretch of the metro’s green line before it resumed.

An investigation is underway.