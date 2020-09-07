Menu

Canada

Montreal police investigate after fight at Honoré-Beaugrand metro station turns violent

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Oct. 7, 2019.
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal police are searching for a suspect after an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the city’s metro system Monday afternoon.

Const. Manuel Couture said police were called around 3 p.m. to the scene at Honoré-Beaugrand metro station in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. The victim was found near a turnstile by a transit employee.

Investigators believe an argument in a metro car escalated into violence between the suspect and the victim, who was stabbed at least once in the upper body.

Trending Stories

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say his life may be in danger.

Couture said the suspect fled the metro station and no arrests have been made. No other information was provided about the suspect.

Service was also interrupted for over an hour on that stretch of the metro’s green line before it resumed.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is underway.

