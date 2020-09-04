Menu

Canada

Montreal police arrest 3 additional suspects after fatal stabbing in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 4:25 pm
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019.
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal police say three more men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man last month in the city’s north end.

The trio — Bilal Brahimi, 19; Owayss Kraiz, 20; and Houzaifa Osta, 21 — have been charged with second-degree murder.

They appeared at the Montreal courthouse Friday after the police force’s major crimes unit arrested them Thursday.

READ MORE: Police arrest 18-year-old man after fatal stabbing in Montreal’s north end

Police say a disagreement escalated the night of Aug. 24 in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, which ultimately led to the fatal stabbing of Aly Abdelaziz. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Prior to his death, the victim identified 18-year-old Ahmed Raza as his attacker. Raza was charged with first-degree murder after he was treated in hospital for injuries related to the fight.

Police say the three additional suspects were Raza’s accomplices. They allegedly “caught up with and seriously injured” Abdelaziz after he was attacked.

