Police arrest 18-year-old after stabbing incident in Montreal’s north end

Montreal police have arrested one of the two people being treated in hospital after an altercation in the city’s north end led to a stabbing.

“Around 12:30 a.m., during their patrol, officers located a man who had been injured” on de l’Acadie Boulevard in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chevrefils said.

That 19-year-old victim had suffered stab wounds to his upper body. While being taken to hospital for treatment, Chevrefils said, he told police the name of the man he said had stabbed him.

Shortly afterwards, an 18-year-old man presented himself to hospital with stab wounds to his upper body. Police quickly identified that individual as the suspect named by the victim and arrested him.

Chevrefils said the police believe a disagreement between the victim and suspect deteriorated “for reasons we do not currently understand.”

An investigation is ongoing.