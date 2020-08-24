Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest 18-year-old after stabbing incident in Montreal’s north end

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 7:38 am
Montreal police are investigating after a stabbing in Ahuntsic-Cartierville the morning of Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Montreal police are investigating after a stabbing in Ahuntsic-Cartierville the morning of Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. TVA

Montreal police have arrested one of the two people being treated in hospital after an altercation in the city’s north end led to a stabbing.

“Around 12:30 a.m., during their patrol, officers located a man who had been injured” on de l’Acadie Boulevard in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chevrefils said.

Read more: Fugitive wanted for two Montreal homicides arrested in Trois-Rivières, police say

That 19-year-old victim had suffered stab wounds to his upper body. While being taken to hospital for treatment, Chevrefils said, he told police the name of the man he said had stabbed him.

Trending Stories

Shortly afterwards, an 18-year-old man presented himself to hospital with stab wounds to his upper body. Police quickly identified that individual as the suspect named by the victim and arrested him.

Story continues below advertisement

Chevrefils said the police believe a disagreement between the victim and suspect deteriorated “for reasons we do not currently understand.”

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceStabbingSPVMMontreal crimemontreal stabbingAhuntsic-CartiervilleCaroline ChevrefilsAhuntsic stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers