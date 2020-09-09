‘Not going to micromanage our way out’: Kenney shuts down idea of more COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney does not believe the province should increase COVID-19 restrictions, despite active case numbers returning this week to where they were in May.

“Alberta’s belief is we’re not going to micromanage our way out of this,” Kenney said. “We’re only going to get through this if people exercise personal responsibility, and that’s what we call on Albertans to do.

“We think, based on the advice of our chief medical officer, we currently have the right set of public health measures in place.” Tweet This

Kenney made the comments at a news conference Wednesday.

In B.C., chief medical officer of health Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday all nightclubs and banquet halls in that province would have to close.

Story continues below advertisement

That province also added additional restrictions to restaurants — ending liquor sales in bars, pubs and restaurants by 10 p.m., and all establishments must close by 11 p.m. unless full meal service is still being provided.

Kenney said he is taking advice from Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw but also believes adding increased restrictions would come with unintended consequences.

“We want to do everything we possibly can to avoid jerking around people — indiscriminately shutting down their businesses, their jobs and their livelihoods. Tweet This

“We have to be focused on the imperative of not just saving lives, but also saving livelihoods,” Kenney said. “The ultimate downstream consequences of constantly shutting down businesses and laying people off will be depression, potentially addiction, huge family challenges, pushing people into poverty. And that is unacceptable.”

On Tuesday, B.C. reported reported 429 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous four days, including the Labour Day weekend. Over the same period, Alberta reported 619 cases.

Tuesday’s numbers also showed there were 1,692 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and the province has so far had 247 deaths related to the disease. B.C. reported 1,386 active cases and a total of 213 deaths.

According to Statistics Canada, as of April 2020, B.C. has a population of around 5.1 million, while Alberta has around 4.4 million people who live in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

2:23 Canadian COVID-19 cases soar as new school year begins Canadian COVID-19 cases soar as new school year begins

Kenney said Wednesday that he believes Alberta has done well when it comes to managing COVID-19.

“I think at this point, Alberta has done a very good job of preventing the spread,” he said. “The average age of COVID-19 related fatalities in Alberta is 84. The average life expectancy in the province is 83. And the vast majority of those who we have lost to COVID-19 were not only the average age of 84, but they had one or more chronic health conditions or comorbidities.

“So the real challenge for us is to protect the most vulnerable, particularly seniors in congregate living facilities.”

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. where she will update the provincial numbers and deaths.

Story continues below advertisement