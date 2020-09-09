Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. MT. Global News will stream the news conference live in this story post.

Wednesday’s update comes one day after Hinshaw announced the active cases of COVID-19 have spiked to levels not seen in Alberta since early May.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 1,692 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Of those, 732 are in the Calgary zone, 648 are in the Edmonton zone, 212 are in the North zone, 52 are in the Central zone, 38 are in the South zone and 10 are not tied to any specific zone.

There have been 15,093 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta since the pandemic began in March.

Wednesday also marked the opening of a new coronavirus testing centre in Edmonton. There is now a new, dedicated site in Hall A at the Edmonton Expo Centre for those who wish to be tested for the coronavirus.

The site is set up for people with appointments only, walk-ins will not be accepted.

