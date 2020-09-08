New COVID-19 testing centre to open at Edmonton Expo Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A new COVID-19 testing centre is set to open in Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

The Central Assessment Centre will be located in Hall A of the Edmonton Expo Centre. Alberta Health Services said the centre will be the largest in Edmonton and capable of completing approximately 5,000 swabs per day.

The new location will be available for coronavirus testing by appointment only. Walks-in will not be accepted. Appointments for both symptomatic and asymptomatic Albertans can be booked at the Expo Centre.

News of the additional testing site came Tuesday afternoon, as Alberta recorded 619 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous four days. On Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw also reported that five more people have died from COVID-19 over the past four days. It total, 247 Albertans have died of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 sat at 1,692 on Monday. This is the highest number of active cases the province has seen since May 9, Hinshaw said.

In the Edmonton zone, there were 648 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The entire city of Edmonton was placed back on the province’s “watch list” on Monday afternoon. Regions with at least 10 active cases and a rate of over 50 active cases per 100,000 population are moved into the watch category.

In addition, eight individual Edmonton neighbourhoods were on the watch list as of Monday afternoon:

Edmonton – Castle Downs

Edmonton – Duggan

Edmonton – Eastwood

Edmonton – Mill Woods West

Edmonton – Ne

Edmonton – Northgate

Edmonton – Rutherford

Edmonton – Woodcroft East

Testing will tell you whether you had COVID-19 at the time your swab was taken, it will not tell you whether you have previously had the disease.

The Edmonton Expo Centre was used as a drop-in day shelter for several months during the height of the pandemic. It closed on July 31.

Story continues below advertisement

To book an appointment for a coronavirus test, visit Alberta Health Service’s website.