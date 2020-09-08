New COVID-19 testing centre to open at Edmonton Expo Centre

A new COVID-19 testing centre is set to open in Edmonton on Wednesday morning.
The Central Assessment Centre will be located in Hall A of the Edmonton Expo Centre. Alberta Health Services said the centre will be the largest in Edmonton and capable of completing approximately 5,000 swabs per day.
Read more: Alberta doctors concerned with high demand for COVID-19 testing, province’s preparedness for testing in fall
The new location will be available for coronavirus testing by appointment only. Walks-in will not be accepted. Appointments for both symptomatic and asymptomatic Albertans can be booked at the Expo Centre.
News of the additional testing site came Tuesday afternoon, as Alberta recorded 619 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous four days. On Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw also reported that five more people have died from COVID-19 over the past four days. It total, 247 Albertans have died of COVID-19.
The total number of active cases of COVID-19 sat at 1,692 on Monday. This is the highest number of active cases the province has seen since May 9, Hinshaw said.
Read more: Alberta COVID-19 cases rise to May levels; Hinshaw says ‘absolutely critical’ to stay home if sick
In the Edmonton zone, there were 648 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
The entire city of Edmonton was placed back on the province’s “watch list” on Monday afternoon. Regions with at least 10 active cases and a rate of over 50 active cases per 100,000 population are moved into the watch category.
In addition, eight individual Edmonton neighbourhoods were on the watch list as of Monday afternoon:
- Edmonton – Castle Downs
- Edmonton – Duggan
- Edmonton – Eastwood
- Edmonton – Mill Woods West
- Edmonton – Ne
- Edmonton – Northgate
- Edmonton – Rutherford
- Edmonton – Woodcroft East
Testing will tell you whether you had COVID-19 at the time your swab was taken, it will not tell you whether you have previously had the disease.
The Edmonton Expo Centre was used as a drop-in day shelter for several months during the height of the pandemic. It closed on July 31.
To book an appointment for a coronavirus test, visit Alberta Health Service’s website.View link »
Comments