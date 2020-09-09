Menu

Canada
September 9 2020 6:36pm
01:45

Alberta continues to work on shrinking wait times for COVID-19 test results

Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates the province’s work on reducing wait times for COVID-19 test results.

