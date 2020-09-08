B.C. health officials to report 4 days of COVID-19 data Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The province is set to provide four days of COVID-19 data Tuesday after reporting a record-high number of active COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Tuesday’s press briefing comes as teachers prepare for the return of students to the classroom on Thursday.

Tuesday was supposed to be the first day for students, but the province pushed it back to Thursday to allow for two days of health and safety training for teachers, staff and administrators.

Many teachers have taken to social media to express concerns over what the new year will look like.

Officials at West Vancouver’s Mulgrave School confirmed a COVID-19 exposure involving students and staff.

Meanwhile, Fraser Health on Tuesday declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Burnaby Hospital in B.C.

Health officials confirmed another 121 new cases of the virus Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 1,233.

Officials also announced one new death at Surrey Memorial Hospital, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 211.

2:01 B.C. teachers still nervous about back to school B.C. teachers still nervous about back to school

Nearly 2,800 people across the province were self-isolating due to potential exposure to the virus, the province said Friday.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Amy Judd, Richard Zussman and Simon Little

