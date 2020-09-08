Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to report 4 days of COVID-19 data Tuesday

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 4:48 pm
B.C. health officials to release COVID-19 case numbers for four days
B.C. health officials are set to release new COVID-19 case numbers for four reporting days and there's likely to be another big spike following the long weekend. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has a preview of what to expect.

The province is set to provide four days of COVID-19 data Tuesday after reporting a record-high number of active COVID-19  cases on Friday.

Tuesday’s press briefing comes as teachers prepare for the return of students to the classroom on Thursday.

Read more: Coronavirus: Anxiety high for B.C. teachers as they prepare to return to school on Tuesday

Tuesday was supposed to be the first day for students, but the province pushed it back to Thursday to allow for two days of health and safety training for teachers, staff and administrators.

Read more: COVID-19 exposure confirmed at West Vancouver B.C. school

Many teachers have taken to social media to express concerns over what the new year will look like.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials at West Vancouver’s Mulgrave School confirmed a COVID-19 exposure involving students and staff.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, Fraser Health on Tuesday declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Burnaby Hospital in B.C.

Health officials confirmed another 121 new cases of the virus Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 1,233.

Officials also announced one new death at Surrey Memorial Hospital, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 211.

B.C. teachers still nervous about back to school
B.C. teachers still nervous about back to school

Nearly 2,800 people across the province were self-isolating due to potential exposure to the virus, the province said Friday.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Amy Judd, Richard Zussman and Simon Little

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusBC COVID-19BC back to school
Flyers
More weekly flyers