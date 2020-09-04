Menu

Health

B.C. reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, active cases climb over 1,200

By Simon Little Global News
B.C. officials report 121 cases of COVID-19, second-highest number since pandemic began
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Friday, Sept. 4. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has analysis and a long weekend message from Dr. Bonnie Henry.

British Columbia is headed into the Labour Day long weekend grappling with 1,233 cases of COVID-19.

Health officials released the data in a Friday statement, and confirmed another 121 new cases of the virus and one new death at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Read more: B.C. health officials warning continued behaviour will lead to ‘not stable’ growth of COVID-19 virus

An outbreak was reported in the nephrology department of the hospital on Wednesday.

All but 10 of the cases were in the Lower Mainland.

Labour Day long weekend travel warning
Labour Day long weekend travel warning

The fatality brought B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 211.

Another 2,792 people across the province were self-isolating due to potential exposure to the virus.

Read more: B.C. reports one death and 89 new COVID-19 cases; total cases now top 6,000

There were 31 people in hospital, 12 of them in intensive or critical care, and a new case was detected in a staff member at Delta’s KinVillage long-term care facility.

About 76 per cent of B.C.’s 6,162 total cases have recovered.

