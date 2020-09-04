B.C. reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, active cases climb over 1,200

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia is headed into the Labour Day long weekend grappling with 1,233 cases of COVID-19.

Health officials released the data in a Friday statement, and confirmed another 121 new cases of the virus and one new death at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

An outbreak was reported in the nephrology department of the hospital on Wednesday.

All but 10 of the cases were in the Lower Mainland.

The fatality brought B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 211.

Another 2,792 people across the province were self-isolating due to potential exposure to the virus.

There were 31 people in hospital, 12 of them in intensive or critical care, and a new case was detected in a staff member at Delta’s KinVillage long-term care facility.

About 76 per cent of B.C.’s 6,162 total cases have recovered.

