COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Health officials have confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 in the nephrology unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

The outbreak involves a single known case so far, but officials believe the patient contracted the virus while they were at the hospital, Fraser Health interim chief health officer Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin said Wednesday.

The nephrology unit, which serves patients with kidney diseases, had fewer than a dozen patients in it, said Brodkin, all of whom are now being screened for COVID-19.

1:48 Province to hire 500 more contact tracers to trace COVID-19 outbreaks Province to hire 500 more contact tracers to trace COVID-19 outbreaks

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital has put enhanced infection prevention and control measures in place, Brodkin said, and the unit has been closed to new patients and visitors.

Surrey Memorial Hospital remains open.