Health

COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Surrey Memorial Hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 4:57 pm
COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital, closures at popular Vancouver eatery
Health officials have confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 in the nephrology unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

The outbreak involves a single known case so far, but officials believe the patient contracted the virus while they were at the hospital, Fraser Health interim chief health officer Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin said Wednesday.

Read more: B.C.’s top doctor asks us to shrink social circles again amid COVID-19. Will anyone listen?

The nephrology unit, which serves patients with kidney diseases, had fewer than a dozen patients in it, said Brodkin, all of whom are now being screened for COVID-19.

Province to hire 500 more contact tracers to trace COVID-19 outbreaks
The hospital has put enhanced infection prevention and control measures in place, Brodkin said, and the unit has been closed to new patients and visitors.

Read more: B.C. reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, one death as hospitalizations continue to rise

Surrey Memorial Hospital remains open.

