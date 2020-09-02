COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Health officials have confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 in the nephrology unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital.
The outbreak involves a single known case so far, but officials believe the patient contracted the virus while they were at the hospital, Fraser Health interim chief health officer Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin said Wednesday.
The nephrology unit, which serves patients with kidney diseases, had fewer than a dozen patients in it, said Brodkin, all of whom are now being screened for COVID-19.
The hospital has put enhanced infection prevention and control measures in place, Brodkin said, and the unit has been closed to new patients and visitors.
Surrey Memorial Hospital remains open.View link »
