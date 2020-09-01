B.C. reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, one death as hospitalizations continue to rise

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and one new death on Tuesday, as the number of people in hospital with the disease caused by the coronavirus continues to rise.

There are now a record 1,124 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Thirty-one people are in hospital — the highest number since June 3. Ten of those patients are in intensive care.

The 58 new cases, including one epi-linked case, reported on Tuesday is significantly lower than the 14-day average, which is 84.

Officials also announced one new death at a long-term care facility, bringing the provincial death toll to 209.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 2,761 people are in self-isolation.

There have been 5,848 total cases of the virus in B.C. Of those, 4,505 patients have fully recovered, or about 77 per cent.

Vancouver Coastal Health notified the public Tuesday of a possible exposure at El Furniture Warehouse in the 900-block of Granville Street. Havana Restaurant on Commercial Drive said it has closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The restaurant said Vancouver Coastal Health believes the case is low risk, especially to customers.

Health officials on Monday reported 294 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over a three-day period and four new deaths.

The province reported its highest-ever single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Officials said in a statement that the province had recorded 124 new cases of the virus. The previous single-day record was 109.

Officials also announced four new COVID-19 deaths Monday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry asked British Columbians on Monday to limit their social interactions as we move into the fall.

Last month, the province announced new measures to crack down on anyone violating B.C.’s public health rules, especially the order on large gatherings.

The provincial government said Tuesday that 10 violation tickets were issued from Aug. 21 to 28, the first week of the new enforcement measures, including six $2,000 tickets for contravening public health orders on gatherings and events, and four $200 tickets issued to individuals.

— With files from Simon Little and Amy Judd