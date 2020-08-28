Menu

Comments

Health

B.C. reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, highest-ever single day jump

By Simon Little Global News
B.C. reports record number of new COVID-19 cases
B.C. reports record number of new COVID-19 cases

British Columbia reported its highest-ever single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

In a statement, B.C. health officials said the province had recorded 124 new cases of the virus. The previous single-day record was 109.

All but 10 of the new cases were in the Lower Mainland, with 60 in the Fraser Health region and 54 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Read more: Coronavirus: Back-to-school plans for all B.C. school districts now posted online

The province’s COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 204.

The number of active cases in B.C. climbed to 974, while just under 2,800 people were in isolation due to potential exposure to the virus.

New data reveals where the COVID-19 cases are in B.C.
New data reveals where the COVID-19 cases are in B.C.

There were 23 people in hospital with COVID-19, seven of them in critical care.

About 78 per cent of B.C.’s total 5,496 cases have recovered.

Read more: Alert issued for rural community in northeastern B.C. after possible COVID-19 exposures

Earlier Friday, Northern Health issued an alert for people in the Prespatou region, due to exposures at a series of events.

The outbreak on Haida Gwaii was also formally declared over.

 

 

