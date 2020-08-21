B.C. to reveal stronger measures to enforce COVID-19 public health rules

Send this page to someone via email

As the number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. continues to rise, the province is expected to announce stronger measures to enforce public health guidelines on Friday.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday at 10 a.m.

It will be carried live on BC1, here on our Global BC website, and the Global BC Facebook page.

Earlier this week, Farnworth said he would crack down on people who “demonstrate their indifference to the health and safety of others.”

3:01 B.C. health officials report 200th COVID-19 death, 80 new cases B.C. health officials report 200th COVID-19 death, 80 new cases

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, B.C. recorded two new deaths, bringing the province’s total to 200. Both were in long-term care in the Fraser Health region.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province also recorded another 80 cases of COVID-19, with 2,574 people in self-isolation, as new public exposures continue to be announced on a near-daily basis.

Deputy provincial health officer Dr. Reka Gustafson said the number of people in isolation reflects the “type of places where the exposure has occurred.”

“The two notable things about these gatherings are crowding and in some cases alcohol,” she said.

New cases remain driven by younger adults, added Gustafson.