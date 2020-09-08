COVID-19 outbreak declared at B.C’s Burnaby Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health on Tuesday declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Burnaby Hospital in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

One person in the cardiac unit tested positive for the virus, officials said, and is self-isolating at home.

The unit is not accepting any new visitors or patients at this time.

The outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital continues, with one patient and one staff member testing positive, Fraser Health said. It has been confined to the nephrology unit.

Wearing a mask inside hospitals is encouraged, but not mandatory, Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, Fraser Health interim chief medical health officer, said Tuesday.

“We offer masks to all patients presenting to our emergency departments regardless of the reason they are there, and we encourage mask-wearing by patients when they are in common areas of the hospital,” she said.