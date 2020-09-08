COVID-19 exposure confirmed at West Vancouver B.C. school

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 exposure involving students and staff has been confirmed at a West Vancouver school.

Officials at Mulgrave School, a co-ed pre-K to 12 private school, was contacted by Vancouver Coastal Health to inform them of the exposure.

The exposure did not occur on school grounds but happened with some Grade 9 students and staff while they were away from campus for an off-site day camp.

VCH has identified a small group of students and staff they said are considered to be at risk. They have been told to isolate for 14 days, according to a letter sent to parents at Mulgrave School.

Those affected students will learn from home and the teachers will run their lessons remotely.

Students and staff not contacted by VCH are not considered to be at risk.

In the letter to parents, Mulgrave School said the camp activities took place outdoors with learning groups and involved physical distancing. Due to the exposure occurring off-site, there has been no recommendation to do anything beyond the usual thorough cleaning of the school.

This news comes as B.C. teachers at public schools across the province set to enter the classroom Tuesday.

Tuesday was supposed to be the first day for students, but the province pushed it back to Thursday to allow for two days of health and safety training for teachers, staff and administrators.