All B.C. nightclubs, banquet halls ordered closed again as COVID-19 cases rise

Send this page to someone via email

As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs back up in B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Tuesday ordered all nightclubs and banquet halls to close once again.

In addition, all liquor sales in all bars, pubs and restaurants in the province must cease by 10 p.m. and must close by 11 p.m. unless full meal service is still being provided. If full meal service is still being provided past 11 p.m. that may continue but alcohol is not allowed to be served.

Music or other background sounds, such as televisions, must be no louder than the volume of normal conversation to avoid patrons having to yell close to other people to be heard.

This goes into effect immediately although there will be a “grace period” while the exact details are figured out.

On Tuesday, the province reported 429 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous four days, including the Labour Day weekend. B.C. now has a total of 6,591 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 Coronavirus cases linked to B.C. bars and nightclubs cause concern Coronavirus cases linked to B.C. bars and nightclubs cause concern

Previously, Henry announced that all patrons attending nightclubs must be seated at a designated seat. Further, there can be no liquor self-service, no dance floors, and establishments must take new steps to reduce lineups and choke points.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Banquet halls were allowed to re-open with new social distancing rules in place, however, B.C. has seen some community outbreaks due to private events not following proper health guidelines.

“It is the time for all of us to cut back on our social interactions,” Henry said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“It means having fewer contacts with other people, particularly people we don’t know.”

Henry said they understand these establishments have really tried to do what they can to keep everyone safe but with the numbers rising, they need to put these measures in place to make sure everyone can be kept safe.

1:56 Province not budging on COVID-19 rules for banquet halls Province not budging on COVID-19 rules for banquet halls

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said he knows everyone is tired of the restrictions but we need to persevere in order to flatten the curve once again.

Dr. Henry says she was hopeful cases at night clubs and banquet halls would come down. Says we are seeing university students 'wanting to see things like they were before.' #bcpoli #covid19bc — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) September 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement