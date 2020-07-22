‘Just offensive’: Large Vancouver beach party draws outrage amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A popular drum circle at a Vancouver beach is once again stirring controversy, this time for ignoring coronavirus protocols.

Drummers and revelers have been gathering at Third Beach in Stanley Park on Tuesdays in summer for more than 15 years.

The event has grown rapidly in size in recent years, prompting a myriad of complaints around noise, drinking and public urination.

Now, photos and videos of the most recent event are circulating on social media and spurring an outcry over disregard for physical and social distancing measures.

“This is just offensive,” wrote one Twitter user, after posting images of the event.

Images show several hundred people gathered at the beach, many spilling onto the seawall.

People can be seen packed close together, dancing and cheering amid the drums.

British Columbia is currently under a public health order that bans gatherings of more than 50 people.

The City of Vancouver said enforcing penalties for breaking physical distancing regulations is a provincial jurisdiction, and that its staff was focused on education.

The Vancouver Park Board called the drum circle an “unsanctioned and unpermitted event” organized by community members.

“We are concerned about the potential risk to individuals who participated, particularly considering the increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the past week,” said a spokesperson in an email.

Vancouver police said they are aware of the weekly event, and that officers routinely patrol to assist with public safety.

“Obviously with COVID-19 and the physical distancing measures set out by our Public Health Officer, a crowd of this size isn’t recommended by the (provincial health officer),” said Const. Tania Visintin in an email.

“As of now, Vancouver police have not been issuing tickets for non-compliance with social distancing/isolating/quarantining. The Vancouver police will continue to focus on public safety, prevention of crimes, and upholding the law.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is providing a live coronavirus briefing at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

It comes as B.C. sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases, with officials warning of the potential for “explosive growth” of the virus.

The number of active cases in B.C. grew to 266 on Tuesday. Officials have warned that most of the new cases are connected to you people in their 20s and 30s.

In 2019, the park board said attendance at the event had climbed as high as 4,000 people. On one night, the event saw 500 liquor pour outs and 280 demands for smokers to butt out.