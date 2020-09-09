Edmonton police arrest second suspect in homicide of 15-year-old boy

Edmonton police have arrested and charged a second person in the Sept. 2 death of 15-year-old Troy Boone, who died following a stabbing outside a hotel in the north end of the city.

In a Wednesday news release, police said they arrested Bradley Clifford Leland, 23, in the early morning hours Tuesday and charged him with second-degree murder.

Officers were patrolling the area of 116 Street and 104 Avenue on Tuesday when they spotted a stolen Nissan Juke. Police followed the vehicle with assistance from Air 1, and when the vehicle pulled over near 124 Street and 116 Avenue, police said Leland and a female passenger fled on foot but were apprehended with the help of the canine unit.

Leland was taken into custody around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday. Police said no charges were laid against the passenger.

Police had issued an arrest warrant for Leland last Friday in connection to Boone’s death. On Sept. 2, Bradley Michael Edward Almas, 21, was arrested in relation to the same incident and had also been charged with second-degree murder.

The incident happened last Wednesday, when police were called to the east side of Rosslyn Inn and Suites near 136 Avenue and 97 Street. A person, now identified as 15-year-old Boone, was taken to hospital but died from the “sharp force injury” he sustained in an altercation outside the hotel.

His family said Boone had been staying at Oak Hill Ranch, a support centre for teens near Bon Accord, Alta., but had left the ranch and travelled to Edmonton.

Police said they are still looking for another unidentified man who they believe was with Boone at the time of the incident. The person with Boone may have sustained non life-threatening injuries and fled the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crime or the man who may have witnessed it should call police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.

