15-year-old identified as victim of Sept. 2 homicide; Edmonton police name 2nd suspect

A second man has been charged in connection with a deadly altercation outside a north Edmonton hotel that took the life of a 15-year-old boy.

On Wednesday morning, police were called to the east side of Rosslyn Inn and Suites near 136 Avenue and 97 Street. A person was taken to hospital but died from the “sharp force injury” he sustained in an altercation outside the hotel.

An autopsy was completed Friday on the 15-year-old victim. His death was confirmed to be a homicide. Edmonton police said due to his age, the victim’s name is not being released.

On Sept. 2, Bradley Michael Edward Almas, 21, was arrested and has since been charged with second-degree murder.

On Friday, an arrest warrant for second-degree murder was issued for Bradley Clifford Leland, 23, who police say is also known as Bradley Durocher, in connection to the death.

Leland is believed to be in the Edmonton area and police are asking for the public’s help finding him.

“He is believed to be dangerous and should not be approached,” EPS said.

Edmonton police investigate at the Rosslyn Inn and Suites in the area of 136 Avenue and 97 Street Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News

Police do not believe the victim knew the two accused.

Investigators are also hoping to speak with an unidentified male who was with the victim at the time of the incident. This male may have sustained non-life-threatening injuries but ran away.

Anyone with information about either the whereabouts of Leland or the unidentified male witness is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

