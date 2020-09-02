Menu

Crime

Police investigate suspicious death outside north Edmonton hotel

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death at the Rosslyn Inn and Suites in the area of 136 Avenue and 97 Street Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death at the Rosslyn Inn and Suites in the area of 136 Avenue and 97 Street Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death after a man died following an altercation outside a north-end hotel Wednesday morning.

Det. Margaret Raposo with the Edmonton Police Service said an altercation took place on the east side of Rosslyn Inn and Suites early Wednesday morning. The hotel is located in the area of 136 Avenue and 97 Street.

Raposo said an injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The homicide unit is now investigating.

Raposo would not say how the man died or what type of injuries he suffered. She is asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation to call police.

“Right now we’re in early stages of investigating however, I do ask the public for witnesses to come forward,” she said.

“If they have dashcam video in between the hours of 4:30 and 6 this morning… hopefully people travelling to to work may have seen something.”

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death at the Rosslyn Inn and Suites in the area of 136 Avenue and 97 Street Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death at the Rosslyn Inn and Suites in the area of 136 Avenue and 97 Street Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News
