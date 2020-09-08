Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving following crash in Cavan-Monaghan Township

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman has been charged with impaired driving following a crash Saturday night in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a vehicle crashed into a ditch on Moore Drive near Highway 28 south of the city, around 9:20 p.m.

Police say officers spoke to the driver and determined she was under the influence of alcohol.

Bethany Bolton, 22, of Rogers Street in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Bolton was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 3.

