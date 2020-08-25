Menu

Traffic

Several injured following 3-vehicle collision in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Several injured following 3-vehicle collision on Aylmer Street in Peterborough
Several people were injured following a three-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Several people were sent to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon

The collision at Aylmer and Perry streets happened around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters extricated one man from an overturned vehicle. A woman in a SUV was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Another woman in the car was not seriously hurt, police on scene said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Peterborough police.

