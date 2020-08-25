Several injured following 3-vehicle collision in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Several people were sent to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon

The collision at Aylmer and Perry streets happened around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters extricated one man from an overturned vehicle. A woman in a SUV was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Another woman in the car was not seriously hurt, police on scene said.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a 3 vehicle collision on Aylmer Street at Perry Street. @PtboFireRescue are working to extricate from one of the vehicles that rolled #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/0cFPQSjegT — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 25, 2020

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Peterborough police.