Several injured following 3-vehicle collision in Peterborough

Several people were sent to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon
The collision at Aylmer and Perry streets happened around 12:30 p.m.
Firefighters extricated one man from an overturned vehicle. A woman in a SUV was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Another woman in the car was not seriously hurt, police on scene said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Peterborough police.
