Quebec’s daily COVID-19 tally rises again, with 205 new cases reported

Quebec reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as the provincial health minister urged people to remain vigilant amid an increase in infections and hospitalizations.

In a statement, the province said there were no additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Quebec has now recorded 63,497 total cases and 5,769 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said Sunday that Quebec had an average of 164 daily COVID-19 cases during the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5 — 67 cases more than the previous week’s daily average.

“That means community transmission is important and we must all continue to respect the rules,” Dubé tweeted.

In recent days, officials have repeatedly urged Quebecers to closely follow public health guidelines to prevent any potential outbreaks of COVID-19.

Premier François Legault told reporters Friday that while the situation was under control, people should still exercise caution, especially over the Labour Day long weekend.

“I am asking you not to let your guard down,” Legault said.

Meanwhile, public health officials said Sunday that hospitalizations went up by eight cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 102.

Of those, 18 people were in intensive care, an increase of one from the previous day.

Quebec conducted 17,479 COVID-19 tests on Friday, the last date for which the testing data is available.