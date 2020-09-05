Coronavirus: Quebec counts 175 new cases and two deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec increased by 175 new cases and two fatalities Saturday.

According to data reported by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the deaths occurred between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3.

Saturday’s case count was down slightly from previous days, with 184 new cases reported Friday and 187 on Thursday.

A total of 63,292 people have contracted the coronavirus since its appearance in the province and 5,769 have died.

Ninety-four people are in hospital, eight fewer than the day before, but only 187 patients were in intensive care, a decline of one from Friday.

There were 68 more cases on the island of Montreal, for a total of 30,029. Thirteen cases were added in Laval (6,375) and 29 in Montérégie (9,441).

Across Canada, the cumulative case count rose to 131,299 Saturday, including 9,143 deaths. Quebec still has the most cases and deaths declared to date.

According to federal authorities, 88.4 per cent of cases are now recovered. Canadian labs have tested an average of almost 46,000 people a day over the past week, 0.9 per cent of whom tested positive.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Theresa Tam, expressed concern on Saturday about the “continued increase” in the number of new cases recorded daily over the past week.

“Even though we are well below the nearly 1,800 cases that were reported daily at the peak of the first wave, in early May we saw an upward trend in indicators of activity for this disease,” Tam warned.

She reminded Canadians that the best way to protect themselves is to remain within their bubble of close contacts, and to be vigilant over the long weekend.