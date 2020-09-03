Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Man’s death in western Saskatchewan called ‘suspicious’ by RCMP

By David Giles Global News
Tyrell Shane Lee Littlewolfe was found dead along a range road northwest of St. Walberg, Sask.
Tyrell Shane Lee Littlewolfe was found dead along a range road northwest of St. Walberg, Sask. Global News Files

RCMP are calling the death of a man in western Saskatchewan “suspicious.”

Police said they were alerted Tuesday morning of a body along a range road northwest of St. Walberg.

Read more: Suspicious death in Shellbrook, Sask., now a homicide investigation — RCMP

Paramedics and police confirmed the man was dead when they arrived.

He has been identified as Tyrell Shane Lee Littlewolfe, 24, from Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Police said foul play is suspected in Littlewolfe’s death and a forensic autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Saskatoon.

Read more: Samuel Takakenew 10th person charged in Tiki Laverdiere’s death

Story continues below advertisement

No other details have been released by RCMP as they continue their investigation.

Police are asking anyone who had contact with Littlewolfe on either Aug. 31 or Sept. 1 to contact investigators at 1-306-710-7267 or their local police detachment.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Man’s death deemed homicide: Saskatoon police
Man’s death deemed homicide: Saskatoon police
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPSuspicious DeathSaskatchewan RCMPOnion Lake Cree NationSt. WalberyTyrell Shane Lee Littlewolfe
Flyers
More weekly flyers