Man’s death in western Saskatchewan called ‘suspicious’ by RCMP

RCMP are calling the death of a man in western Saskatchewan “suspicious.”

Police said they were alerted Tuesday morning of a body along a range road northwest of St. Walberg.

Paramedics and police confirmed the man was dead when they arrived.

He has been identified as Tyrell Shane Lee Littlewolfe, 24, from Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Police said foul play is suspected in Littlewolfe’s death and a forensic autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Saskatoon.

No other details have been released by RCMP as they continue their investigation.

Police are asking anyone who had contact with Littlewolfe on either Aug. 31 or Sept. 1 to contact investigators at 1-306-710-7267 or their local police detachment.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

