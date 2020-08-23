Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP issue warrant for murder suspect in Red Earth Cree Nation stabbing

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 23, 2020 7:05 pm
richard flett
Richard Flett, 21, is wanted for second-degree murder in the killing of Brett McKay say Saskatchewan RCMP. Photo provided by Saskatchewan RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP say they laid a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Brett McKay, a 24-year-old who died on Red Earth Cree Nation.

According to police, McKay was stabbed early Friday morning following a large social gathering in an open area that’s locally referred to as the reservoir.

Read more: ‘Large social gathering’ in northern Saskatchewan ends in fatal stabbing

McKay was driven to a home on Red Earth Cree Nation where he was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

Trending Stories

On Sunday, police say Richard Flett, 21, was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of McKay. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

He is described by police as a young man of slender build. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Flett is considered dangerous. Police say do not approach the suspect.

Read more: RCMP investigating suspicious death in Shellbrook, Sask.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Flett is asked to call Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be made online.

Police continue to investigate.

Red Earth Cree Nation is located about 80 kilometres east of Nipawin, Sask.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPStabbingSaskatchewan RCMPfatal stabbingCarrot River RCMPRed Earth Cree Nationred earth cree nation stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers