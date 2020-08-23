Saskatchewan RCMP issue warrant for murder suspect in Red Earth Cree Nation stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say they laid a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Brett McKay, a 24-year-old who died on Red Earth Cree Nation.

According to police, McKay was stabbed early Friday morning following a large social gathering in an open area that’s locally referred to as the reservoir.

McKay was driven to a home on Red Earth Cree Nation where he was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

On Sunday, police say Richard Flett, 21, was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of McKay. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

He is described by police as a young man of slender build. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Flett is considered dangerous. Police say do not approach the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Flett is asked to call Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be made online.