Canada

‘Large social gathering’ in northern Saskatchewan ends in fatal stabbing

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 22, 2020 5:46 pm
Global News Files

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for leads after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed at a gathering in northern Saskatchewan.

On Friday at around 5:45 a.m., Carrot River RCMP responded to a house on Red Earth Cree Nation for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

Read more: RCMP investigating suspicious death in Shellbrook, Sask.

When police arrived to the house they saw the victim, later identified as Brett McKay, unresponsive.

McKay was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

Police say McKay was stabbed during the early morning at a large social gathering in an open area that’s locally referred to as the reservoir.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a police statement, McKay was driven to the house in Red Earth Cree Nation while injured.

Read more: Woman killed in Saskatchewan’s 1st fatal bear attack since 1983

Saskatchewan RCMP and its major crimes units is seeking information from the public. Anyone who saw what happened during that early morning is asked to contact police.

“Finding out what happened to Brett McKay is a priority,” said Carrot River RCMP in a statement.

Information can be reported to Carrot River RCMP at the Major Crimes Unit South at (306) 768-1200 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be made online.

Red Earth Cree Nation is located about 80 kilometres east of Nipawin, Sask.

