New Brunswick issues possible coronavirus exposure warnings for 2 flights

New Brunswick is warning of possible coronavirus exposure on two flights.

The warning comes after health officials identified an international traveller as having a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

Through their investigation, health officials say the individual may have been infectious when they travelled on two flights during Aug. 22.

The first flight was Air Canada Flight 0992 from Mexico City to Toronto and the second flight was Air Canada Flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton.

Individuals who travelled on those flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, health officials said in a press release on Thursday.

If symptoms do develop they are urged to self-isolate and to call 811.

No new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Thursday.

There remain four active cases in the province, with the latest case being announced on Wednesday.

In total, there have been 192 cases in the province.

Officials say 186 people have recovered and two people have died as a result of the virus, both in the Campbellton area.

The province has completed 62,808 tests since the pandemic began

The province also announced on Thursday that the state of emergency order has been renewed once again.

Atlantic bubble operational

At this time the Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.