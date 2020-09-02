Newfoundland and Labrador first in Atlantic Canada to launch COVID-19 app

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador will be the first province in Atlantic Canada to adopt Canada’s COVID Alert app.

The app will provide up-to-date information and alerts in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.

A news release says N.L. Premier Andrew Furey will join Digital Government Minister Sarah Stoodley and top doctor Janice Fitzgerald on Thursday morning to talk about the app launch.

0:28 Coronavirus: Canada’s health minister says COVID-19 app launch ‘very close,’ provides no date Coronavirus: Canada’s health minister says COVID-19 app launch ‘very close,’ provides no date

Last month, P.E.I. said the province was debating on introducing the COVID-19 app, but is holding off on making a decision until data is available from Ontario where a contact tracing app has already been launched.

Quebec, on the other hand, decided not to use an app for contact tracing and information.

Newfoundland currently has one active case of COVID-19 and reported no new cases on Wednesday.