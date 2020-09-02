Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador first in Atlantic Canada to launch COVID-19 app

By Karla Renic Global News
The COVID Alert app is seen on an iPhone in Ottawa, on Friday, July 31, 2020. The app tracks the locations of phones relative to other phones, and notifies users if they have been in proximity to another app user who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The COVID Alert app is seen on an iPhone in Ottawa, on Friday, July 31, 2020. The app tracks the locations of phones relative to other phones, and notifies users if they have been in proximity to another app user who has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Newfoundland and Labrador will be the first province in Atlantic Canada to adopt Canada’s COVID Alert app.

The app will provide up-to-date information and alerts in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.

A news release says N.L. Premier Andrew Furey will join Digital Government Minister Sarah Stoodley and top doctor Janice Fitzgerald on Thursday morning to talk about the app launch.

It says the conference will be streamed on the provincial Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts.

Coronavirus: Canada’s health minister says COVID-19 app launch ‘very close,’ provides no date
Coronavirus: Canada’s health minister says COVID-19 app launch ‘very close,’ provides no date

Last month, P.E.I. said the province was debating on introducing the COVID-19 app, but is holding off on making a decision until data is available from Ontario where a contact tracing app has already been launched.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Quebec, on the other hand, decided not to use an app for contact tracing and information.

Read more: P.E.I. to see how COVID-19 app fares in Ontario before final decision on use

Newfoundland currently has one active case of COVID-19 and reported no new cases on Wednesday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Newfoundland and LabradorAtlantic CanadaCOVID-AlertCOVID-19 AppAndrew FureyJanice FitzgeraldCOVID update
Flyers
More weekly flyers