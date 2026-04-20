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Canada

Tech industry parents push for national petition to restrict social media for under 16s

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Amanda Jelowicki Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 10:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec petition pushes for social media ban for teens under 16'
Quebec petition pushes for social media ban for teens under 16
WATCH: Some concerned parents who work in the tech industry are convinced the time has come for Canada to ban social media for children. The parents have just launched a national online petition, hoping to get the government to intervene. They say safeguards also need to be put in place to make it harder to bypass current restrictions to access the sites. Amanda Jelowicki reports.
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A group of parents working in the tech industry are launching a national petition aimed at convincing the federal government to restrict social media use for those under the age of 16.

The grassroots movement, called “Age Standard,” is also calling for legislation to enforce the restrictions using age-estimation technology operated by independent third parties.

Jean-Sebastien Giroux, a founder of the movement and petition, told Global that social media is not healthy for children — and all adults know that now.

“All teachers say it, all doctors say it, all parents know it — social media is not a platform made for kids. It’s not good for their development,” he said.

“At the moment, a 10-year-old can go on TikTok, try to open an account. The only thing they have to do is check a box,” he said. “We are asking for a strong law that would prohibit kids and young teens from opening up an account without proper age estimation.”

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Giroux said age-estimation technology exists and would not compromise privacy or store facial data.

Click to play video: 'Austria becomes latest country to pass social media restrictions for kids'
Austria becomes latest country to pass social media restrictions for kids

He said it would scan a face to determine whether a person is over 16, with no personal data collected and the image disappearing after the estimate is made. He added that without such technology, it is too easy for children to bypass age limits, and argued age verification should be required in a similar way to proof of age for purchasing cigarettes or alcohol.

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The group says more countries are adopting laws restricting social media use for children.

Giroux pointed to Australia, which last year banned social media for those under 16, adding that platforms removed almost five million accounts belonging to users in that age group.

He also praised the Quebec government for banning the use of cellphones in schools last year.

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The federal government signalled earlier this month it may take action on cellphone use.

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture Marc Miller has said Ottawa is considering a social media ban for children under 16.

Some parents, however, say banning social media does not address the root of the problem. Katherine Konanakis, president of the English Parents Committee Association of Quebec, said proper use of social media by children and parents should be reinforced, and that outright bans do not always work.

“When you are mandating things like this, I think it’s a missed opportunity to really address the issue — that is — talking to kids about what this addiction is,” she said.

The group hopes to present the petition to the government once it reaches 50,000 signatures.

Click to play video: 'UK weighs social media ban for kids under 16 as safety concerns grow'
UK weighs social media ban for kids under 16 as safety concerns grow
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