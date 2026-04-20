Montreal closes Île Mercier bridge to vehicles due to spring flooding

The City of Montreal said it closed the Île Mercier bridge to vehicle traffic as of 7 p.m. Monday due to spring flooding risks.
Officials say the bridge, located in the L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève borough, will remain open to pedestrians but will be closed to vehicles until further notice due to high water levels on the Rivière des Prairies.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area and follow sign instructions.
Authorities also said that Chemin de l’Anse-à-l’Orme, between Chemin de Senneville and Timberlea Trail, has been closed since 5 p.m. Sunday.
The city says its spring flooding response plan remains activated with teams mobilized to ensure public safety.
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Officials say resources are in place and mitigation and protection measures have been deployed to manage the situation.
Emergency response teams remain active on the ground.
People living in flood-prone areas are being urged to consult Montreal.ca or their local borough or municipality websites for specific information, and to subscribe to the city’s alert system to receive updates by email or text message.
Officials say sandbag distribution is managed locally by boroughs and related municipalities, and residents should contact their local administration to obtain supplies. More information is also available by calling 311.
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The city’s emergency coordination centre has published an online map showing road conditions to help residents get around, and is advising the public to avoid areas affected by closures for safety reasons.
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