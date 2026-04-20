Grieving families devastated in wake of disturbing vandalism at Kelowna memorial site

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Danielle Pritchett is heartbroken over a disturbing case of vandalism at Kelowna’s RISE Memorial garden.

“It’s like a stab in the heart,” Pritchett said wiping away tears. “Like he’s been lost all over again.”

The grieving mother was seeking solace at the memorial site, located at Knowles Heritage Park near downtown, last week when she made the shocking discovery.

“I actually came here with my daughter to spend some time with my son,” Pritchett told Global News. “We sat down and my daughter said, ‘Mom, Cailen’s tree is gone.'”

RCMP said sometime between last Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, someone snapped off three of five young Dogwood trees.

Only three small stumps remained.

“To see the disgrace and the disregard for human life, it’s appalling,” Pritchett said. “We spread some of my son’s ashes under the big tree here. And so … it’s a sacred place to us.”

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The five trees were planted in honour of the five men killed in the July 2021 crane collapse at a high-rise construction site in the city’s downtown core.

The five men who died include Pritchett’s son, 23-year-old Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer and Brad Zawislak, who was working in an adjacent office when the crane came crashing down.

The Rise Memorial was built with thousands of donated dollars and countless volunteer hours.

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“A lot of time, effort, sweat and tears were put into the park,” said Steven Zook, who lost his son Jared. “So to see things happen is, it’s it’s very trying.”

Zook said the vandalism is hurtful and impacts the entire community.

“This is meant to be a community park, particularly one where people who are struggling with grief are welcome to come and reflect on their loved ones,” Zook said. “To see people not respecting that space, it’s very frustrating and very hurtful.”

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Louise Gibson is with the North Okanagan Labour Council, which helped bring the site to fruition.

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“I was shocked,” said Gibson, the council’s secretary treasurer. “I couldn’t believe it, that someone would desecrate this place, which means so much.”

With the National Day of Mourning to honour victims of workplace accidents taking place at the park next week, efforts are underway to restore the site.

“Perhaps some of the nurseries in the area might be willing to donate the trees to the society, so that they might be planted in time for the service,” Gibson said.

RCMP are appealing to the public for any information to assist with the investigation.

In an email to Global News, the City of Kelowna stated, “The city is deeply concerned about vandalism to a site with such importance to the families of those lost and to our community. Enhanced security patrols and a camera are under consideration for this location.”

In March, damage was done to a plaque at the site.

Some of the benches have also been tagged with graffiti over the past several months.

Meanwhile, Pritchett is appealing to the public to keep a watchful eye on the site and help protect it.

“If you notice anything, please just call it in right away or take a video or something to help us to watch over this site, because it’s for all of us,” Pritchett said.

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“It’s not just for the five families. It’s for the whole community.”

You can go to the RISE Memorial website for more information or to contact the RISE Memorial Foundation.