Crime

Suspect in custody following stabbing in Halifax’s Fairview neighbourhood

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 5:45 am
Halifax Regional Police
Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

A suspect is in custody following a stabbing Wednesday night in Halifax’s Fairview neighbourhood.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to the area of Rosedale Avenue and Dutch Village Road just before 8 p.m. following a weapons call.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to his leg. Police say officers administered first aid before paramedics arrived.

A suspect was arrested on scene and is currently in custody, according to police.

 

