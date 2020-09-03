Man charged after allegedly breaking into several NSLC stores and a Shoppers Drug Mart

A man is facing charges in connection with multiple break-ins at NSLC stores throughout the municipality.
Halifax Regional Police say a man was arrested Monday night after a break-in at the NSLC store at 1094 Queen St.
Police say the suspect threw a rock at the window to enter the store. He fled on foot but was arrested a short distance away from the store police say.
Through an investigation, police say they allege the man is responsible for attempted break-ins at two other NSLC stores, earlier on Monday evening.
Police also allege the man was involved in three break-ins last week, at two NSLC stores and a Shoppers Drug Mart.
The suspect, 31-year-old Richard James Lerue is facing the following charges: three counts of break and enter, three attempted break and enters, eight breaches of probation order, five breaches of court orders and four counts of mischief under $5,000 for this week’s alleged crimes.
He will also be facing charges for last week’s suspected crimes, including four counts of theft under $5,000 charges, four counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, a count of a breach of court order and eight counts of breach of probation.
Lerue is set to appear in Halifax court on Thursday for both sets of charges, police say.
