Man charged after allegedly breaking into several NSLC stores and a Shoppers Drug Mart

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges in connection with multiple break-ins at NSLC stores throughout the municipality.

Halifax Regional Police say a man was arrested Monday night after a break-in at the NSLC store at 1094 Queen St.

Police say the suspect threw a rock at the window to enter the store. He fled on foot but was arrested a short distance away from the store police say.

Through an investigation, police say they allege the man is responsible for attempted break-ins at two other NSLC stores, earlier on Monday evening.

Police also allege the man was involved in three break-ins last week, at two NSLC stores and a Shoppers Drug Mart.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, 31-year-old Richard James Lerue is facing the following charges: three counts of break and enter, three attempted break and enters, eight breaches of probation order, five breaches of court orders and four counts of mischief under $5,000 for this week’s alleged crimes.

He will also be facing charges for last week’s suspected crimes, including four counts of theft under $5,000 charges, four counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, a count of a breach of court order and eight counts of breach of probation.

2:10 Halifax policing policy group calls for civilian oversight of police Halifax policing policy group calls for civilian oversight of police

Lerue is set to appear in Halifax court on Thursday for both sets of charges, police say.